The IRS started paying the Federal aid in connection with the coronavirus: what you need to know
According to the internal revenue Service, the first batch of payments promised to the American taxpayers on the background of the pandemic coronavirus, was sent in the form of direct deposits on Saturday, April 11, writes CBS News.
“We know that many people are striving to get their payments; we will continue to pay them as quickly as we can,” — said the Agency Saturday evening.
Direct deposits will continue to be paid to taxpayers in the next few days, starting with those who filed a tax return for 2018 and 2019. This includes the beneficiaries of the social welfare system that have filed Federal tax returns, including information about direct Deposit.
Persons with disabilities, workers with low income and some veterans that are not normally required to file a tax return are also eligible for payments in connection with the economic consequences of coronavirus. The Treasury and the internal revenue Service, the U.S. launched a web toolthat allows such persons to enter your payment information in order to promptly get help from the government.
Who should use this portal to tell the government their payment information
Citizens or permanent residents who:
- had a gross income not to exceed 12 $ 200 (24 $ 400 for married couples) for the 2019 year (such income is exempt from filing a tax return, so the government has no billing information of such people, although they are eligible for bailout);
- not had any reason to file a Federal income tax return for the year 2019, and did not plan to do that.
If you are in this group, it is free and quick to provide the IRS the necessary information through a special form on the link. After providing this information you do not need to take any further action to receive financial help from the government.
The information you will need to provide:
- full name, current mailing address and email address;
- date of birth and a valid social security number;
- Bank account number, type, and route number, if you have it;
- personal identification number protection identification number (IP PIN) that you received from the IRS earlier this year, if you have it;
- driver’s license or state issued ID if you have;
- for each qualifying child’s name, social security number or taxpayer identification number and documents confirming the relationship of the child with you or your spouse (oops).
The form you need to fill, located at this link. When the button is pressed Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here on this website will take you Free File Fillable Forms, IRS certified partner. This website is safe. After entering the required data, you will receive an email from customer support, which will be either confirmed that you have successfully submitted your information, or to be told that there is a problem and provide advice on its decision.
Most Americans do not need to fill in a form on this portal
The majority of eligible US taxpayers will automatically receive payments in connection with the economic consequences of the epidemic of the coronavirus. Among them:
- individuals who filed Federal tax return for 2018 or 2019;
- persons who receive a pension, social security, disability benefits (SSDI) or benefits for the survivor;
- persons who receive retirement benefits of railroad workers.
Sent by the government money can be tracked
The internal revenue service also stated that it will launch a tracking tool called Get My Payment for April 17 to give the Americans an idea of when to expect the transfer of money from the government into their account or check by mail.
Remittances are a key part of the government’s aid package in the amount of 2.2 trillion dollars, which was adopted in March in response to the pandemic coronavirus. In accordance with the economic aid package, individual taxpayers will receive 1 of 200 dollars if their adjusted gross income (AGI) is less than $ 75,000 per year. Those who earn more than $ 75,000 will receive less, depending on the total AGI.
Couples will receive $ 2,400 if they earn less than 150 thousand dollars of adjusted gross income. Taxpayers will also receive $ 500 for each of his children, no matter how high their income.
Individuals who earn more than 99 000 dollars, completely excluded from the payment plan. Married couples earning more than 198 000 dollars (and not having children as dependents) are also eligible for payments.
Under the bill, workers in the United States without a green card are not eligible to receive Federal assistance in connection with the coronavirus.
