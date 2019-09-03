The Israeli company ImageSat released satellite images of the S-400 to Turkey (PHOTO)

Loading...

The Israeli company ImageSat International, an operator of the observation satellite Eros-B, published photos, which show elements of anti-aircraft missile system s-400, located at Akinci air base near the Turkish capital, Ankara.

In the articles of the company in the social network Twitter noted that the Turkish military is already partially deployed s-400. In particular, the radar is installed and, apparently, ready to work, although the rocket is not yet loaded in the launcher. Perhaps the Turkish military is preparing to test the s-400, claim Israeli experts.

The agreement on the supply of Turkey, the Russian s-400 was signed in 2017 and was a response to the refusal of the Obama administration to supply Ankara with American Patriot. The contract amount was $ 2.5 billion, writes NEWSru Israel. The Treaty caused resentment of the United States – the main ally of Turkey in NATO. The United States claimed that the s-400 is not only incompatible with NATO standards, but also represents a danger to other weapons systems of the Alliance. Fears were expressed that they may cause leakage of secret information.

Ankara has refused to cancel the agreement. The delivery of the first regimental kit was launched on 12 July 2019. The result was the expulsion of the F-35 and cancelling agreements for the supply of 100 of these aircraft. Also consider the possibility of imposing sanctions.

7 August, the Turkish side started the acceptance of the first Russian-supplied kit-400. Then it was reported that the process will take about two months, and then signed the act of reception and transmission, and the SAM shall be the property of Turkey.

In late August, Russia started deliveries of Turkey second set of regimental s-400.

The Minister of defence of Turkey, Hulusi Akar said that delivery of the second set of s-400 will be completed in April 2020.

Turkey became the third (after Belarus and China) countries, which Moscow supplies “Triumphs”.

S-400 “Triumph” is a modern anti-aircraft missile complex long-range, designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, including medium-range. It can also be used against ground targets. The range of action of up to 400 kilometers, it is capable to destroy targets at altitudes up to 30 kilometers.