The Israeli flight attendant died of measles: she became ill on the flight from new York
43-year-old flight attendant with a leading airline of Israel El Al, who felt ill during the flight, died of measles in hospital five months after exposure to the virus. This writes RTVI.
In an official statement the company said that immediately after the news about the disease, the flight attendants started a vaccination campaign for employees. Also, the airline has expressed condolences to the family of the deceased.
It is noted that the flight attendant felt ill on the flight from new York to tel Aviv in April 2019. After returning to Israel she was put in the hospital, and then she went into a coma.
Soon, the doctors found a flight attendant brain damage. The woman transferred to the hospital in RA’anana, where there are many specialists in rehabilitation. As the flight attendants did not improve, she was taken to the hospital “Beilinson” in Petah Tikva.
The woman received only one measles vaccine instead of the recommended two. If you do not re-vaccination, the chance of getting a few percentage points higher.
Measles is a contagious disease, which in 2017 killed 110 thousand people. The death rate from the disease for 17 years has reduced by 80% in 2000 to end 545 thousand. The world health organization (who) attributes this to the vaccination campaign and the emergence of more accessible vaccination.
Despite the efforts of who, in 2018 and 2019, there is an increased incidence of measles not only in the African and Asian but also in European and American regions. For the first half of 2019 it ill more people than the whole of 2018.
