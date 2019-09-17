The Italian journalist was fired for racist remarks about 10 bananas in the address Lukaku
Romelu Lukaku
An Italian journalist was fired from TV for insulting striker of “inter” Romelu Lukaku, according to Twitter. “If during the match he will work with you one-on-one, you will drop dead. You can be saved if you have 10 bananas to feed it,” he stated during a show on the channel TopCalcio24.
After the incident, the Director of the channel apologized for the words of colleagues and promised that he to work more in the air will not.
We will remind, during the match of 2nd round of Serie A against Cagliari Defender was subjected to racist abuse from fans of the team from the capital of Sardinia.
Lukaku moved to inter last summer from “Manchester United”.
The Belgian has spent three matches in the Nerazzurri, scoring two goals.