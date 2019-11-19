The Italian team recorded their biggest victory over the last 71 years (video)
Italy
Their final matches of the qualifying tournament of Euro 2020 group J.
In particular, the Italian team carried out their last qualifying match in the homeland of the Cosa Nostra in Sicily and its capital Palermo.
Opponent was the national team of Armenia.
Morally and functionally outdated stadium “Renzo Barbera”, with strange players on the pitch behind the goal, has witnessed the a record for the last 71 years the performance shown Squadra Azzurra.
Wards Roberto Mancini 9 times “signed” at the gate of Aram Hayrapetyan. However, themselves once missed 9:1.
The last time the Italian team scored 9 goals 71 years ago when they are on the summer Olympic games of 1948 in England defeated the USA national team 9:0.
The biggest victory of the Italian national team in history occurred at the Olympic games in 1928. Then with the score 11:3 has been beaten Egypt.
We will add that the Italian team ended the group stage with a 100 percent results – in ten matches were won by the same number of victories, the difference between the balls 37:4.