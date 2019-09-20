The jacket is from Leo Messi launched his clothing line (photos)
One of the best players in the world Argentinian Lionel Messi decided to join the world of fashion and launched her line of casual clothing. Over the brand name five-time winner of the “Golden ball” did not bother, and now everyone can wear the shirt or jacket that says MESSI on the label. The Argentinian came to the presentation in the shop, which opened in Barcelona, tested and already available for sale new collection.
Thus, Messi decided to follow in the footsteps of his colleague and rival for the individual trophies of Cristiano Ronaldo, who last year launched a lingerie collection under the brand of clothing under the brand CR7.
Note that the prices of things, created in conjunction with the manufacturer Tommy Hilfiger (sister of Argentine Maria Sol has become the brand Manager of the project together with Ginny Hilfiger), readily available for the average citizen. So, for example, a t-shirt can be purchased for $ 70 and a jacket for spring-autumn will cost $ 200.
Ginny Hilfiger, Lionel Messi, Maria Sol
.
