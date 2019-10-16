The Japanese diet reduces the risk of developing prostate cancer
Italian experts believe that the Japanese diet is not only a positive effect on cardiovascular activity, but also reduces the risk of developing prostate cancer. This is because in this type of food very little saturated fat and do not only.
It is worth noting that the Mediterranean type of diet and the Japanese diet considered the best for improving health. According to statistics, the average life expectancy in the first case, is 79 years and 85 years in the second. As for lowering the risk of other diseases, Parkinson’s disease, it is 46% and 50%, respectively, and in the case of cancer diseases 35% and 27%. With regard to prostate cancer, in Japan the figures show a significant decrease, reaching a disease incidence of 10%.
“From a clinical point of view, the Japanese diet is effective in preventing the two ways. First of all, it is rich in products such as tofu, soy sprouts, which have weak estrogenic activity. Consumption of these food products since childhood creates a protective effect for prostate cancer. Secondly, in this type of food very little saturated fat, are extremely harmful to the body because they raise cholesterol, which can lead to cardiovascular complications,” explained Professor Andrea Tubara.
In favor of the Japanese diet works and the presence of fibers, mono – and polyunsaturated fatty acids, mineral salts and a large number of antioxidant substances that provide the body protection against inflammation and aging. They also play a fundamental role in the prevention of metabolic chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes.