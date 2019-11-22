The Japanese diet: the nutritional principles of the healthy nation
A recent study by the British Medical Journal, showed that those who adhered to the dietary recommendations close to the traditional Japanese diet, had a lower risk of early death from heart disease or stroke. The traditional Japanese diet consists of fish, grains, vegetables, moderate amounts of animal products and soybeans, the minimum amount of milk and fruits.
The traditional Japanese diet is not so different from traditional Chinese: rice, cooked and pickled vegetables, fish and meat main dishes. However, since Japan is actually a group of Islands (a total of 6582), the people of this country consume much more fish compared to other Asian countries. They eat raw fish in sushi and sashimi, as well as many pickled, fermented products.
Soybeans, usually in the form of tofu, are another key part of the Japanese diet, along with other beans, such as adouki. Fermented products from soybeans such as miso and natto are basic products of the Japanese diet.
Fruits the Japanese are coming for Breakfast or as a small dessert. The most favourite are tangerines, apples, persimmons.
Food culture as part of Japanese culture
Traditionally, the Japanese tend to have a healthy relationship to food. They have a saying “Hara hachi BU” which means eat until then, until you are filled to 80%. Teach children from an early age.
The Japanese serve food, is also key. Instead of taking one large plate, they often eat from a small bowl of: a bowl of rice, bowl of miso, some fish or meat, and then two or three vegetable dishes that are often served together and eaten in turn. The Japanese also firmly believe in the “flexible restraint” when it comes to treats. Enjoy them from time to time, but in small portions.