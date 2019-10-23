The Jeep dealer offers a tuned version of the Gladiator pickup truck
Over the past few weeks we have seen many modified versions of the American pickup truck Jeep Gladiator.
Starting with the military version of the machine from the Creator of the SUV HUMVEE (AM General company), to develop a special “booth”, which is attached on the loading platform.
I must say that the truck serves as an excellent basis for all kinds of cool aftermarket projects.
This time, a mid-size truck decided to change the official Jeep dealership in Michigan (USA), his creation they were created in honor of the legendary version of the CJ-8 Scrambler.
Visual connection between the original Scrambler and this interpretation is obvious – and an old pickup truck and his contemporary have orange and light brown stickers for front wings of the loading platform, and white wheels and frame in the back.
It is worth noting that the car is very similar to the one presented company concept Gladiator Jeep Scrambler JT, but still the differences are there and they are quite substantial. Still, the project of the truck, which was created by the forces of the dealer, is still more close to the original design of the CJ-8 Scrambler.
As the basis was taken by the Gladiator Sport S package, under the hood, which is a 3.6-liter V6 engine.
Today it is the only option power unit for Gladiator, and he is much more powerful than the original motor that was installed in the original CJ-8 Scrambler – if now the motor can develop 285 HP (352 Nm), the earlier its figures were only 115 PS (285 Nm). The power of the new product is transmitted to all four wheels via an automatic transmission.