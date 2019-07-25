The Jennifer Lopez concert and mango festival: how to spend a weekend in Miami (26-28 July)
What: Free admission for kids to the Aquarium
Where: 4400 Rickenbacker Causeway Key Biscayne , FL 33149
When: Friday-Sunday, July 26-28, from 9:00
Children can enjoy free entry show at the Miami Seaquarium when accompanied by an adult. The offer is valid when you purchase tickets online at the link.
On the island Virgynia Key Biskayne Bay is one of the most beloved children attractions in Miami — local Miami aquarium Seaquarium. Here in the spacious and clean pools are fascinating shows featuring sea creatures and brave coaches, individual lessons for children and adults, and in addition, the aquarium actively participates in state programmes for conservation of rare marine animals and is engaged in education of children. But most importantly — here you can see the beautiful and graceful dolphins, killer whales, sea lions and seals. By the way, at the Miami Seaquarium starred beloved children’s series about flipper the Dolphin!
Miami Seaquarium is at 4400 Rickenbacker Causeway. And to clarify the program of the show on the day of your visit by phone 305-361-57-05.
Cost: from $36
What: art Lessons in the gallery
Where: 1001 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
When: Friday, 26 July at 19:00
Awaken your inner artist during the evening the master-class in galleries Wolfsononian.
This free event will provide drawing materials, easels and bilingual instruction for participants of all ages and skill levels.
The event will last an hour and a half.
Cost: free
What: a Free festival of chamber music. Joseph Gingold
Where: Cor Jesu Chapel at Barry University
When: Friday, 26 July at 19:30
The first season of the Festival of chamber music. Joseph Gingold in Miami offers concerts and world-class educational initiatives, dedicated to the legacy of violinist Joseph Gingold.
55 students from around the world come to Miami for intensive training with 18 teachers from leading conservatories.
The program — concerts of violinists Andres Cardenes and Gary Levinson, pianists Alexander Motorkin and Alon Goldstein, cellists Andres Diaz and Anne Martindale Williams, violists Paul Coletti and Michael Kloza and other artists.
Schedule:
- July 26 — “All Roads Lead to Vienna” with the participation of three violinists, a pianist, a cellist and viola performed by Schumann, Mozart and Mendelssohn
- July 27 — “Effervescence in Music” with the virtuoso performance of Haydn, Mozart, Ravel and Tchaikovsky. This concert at 8 PM
Cost: free
What: Jennifer Lopez in Miami
Where: American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132
When: Friday-Sunday, 26-28 July at 20:00
Jennifer Lopez is an American actress, singer, dancer, fashion designer, producer, and businesswoman.
Jennifer has achieved success in a number of professional roles: it is one of the most successful singers of his generation; one of the highest paid Hollywood Actresses and talented businesswoman, who managed to convert his popularity into a successful fashion brand J. Lo; besides, it is one of the richest women in the world of show business and one of the most influential Spanish-speaking people of the world.
Jennifer Lopez was honored with a star on the Hollywood “walk of fame”. By the end of 2018, Lopez took the sixth position in the ranking of the highest paid singers in the world-2018, published by Forbes magazine.
Cost: $25
What: Jazz concert at MOCA
Where: Museum of Contemporary Art, 770 NE 125th St, North Miami, Florida 33161
When: Friday, July 26 from 19:00
Museum of contemporary art Miami (MOCA) traditionally invites you to a free jazz concert the last Friday of the month.
July 26, guests will be McCormick.
For more than 25 years McCormick, a prominent figure in the jazz scene of South Florida, combines Latin American and Brazilian, and funk sounds with jazz.
The event takes place from 7 to 10 PM, the concert starts at 20:00.
Museum galleries are open to visitors, so you can combine the concert with a tour of ongoing exhibitions.
Cost: free
What: mango Festival in Miami beach
Where: 1130 Ocean Dr, Miami 33128
When: Saturday and Sunday, July 27-28, from 12:00
Mango season is not over thanks to the mango festival in Miami beach.
Guests are free to taste the mango, play paintball, listen to live music and spend time with pleasure.
The festival will be over 20 local vendors of food and drinks.
Cost:
What: Free bowling for kids
Where: Bird Bowl, 9275 SW 40th Street, Miami, FL 33165
When: Friday-Saturday, July 26-28, from 9:00 to 18:00
Throughout the United States before the end of summer is action Kids Bowl Free, which gives children the opportunity to play 2 games bowling for free every day.
In Miami the action, which will allow parents of young fans of bowling to save about $500, center joined Bird Bowl.
To participate in the program parents need to register here before the family visit centre.
Campaign rules — children should not be more than 15 years, the shoes for bowling are charged separately.
The time of the action at Bird Bowl in Miami: Sunday to Thursday from 9:00 to 18:00, Friday and Saturday from 9:00 to 16:00.
Cost: free
What: Exhibition “the Lost world of dinosaurs”
Where: Flamingo Gardens 3750 S Flamingo Rd, Davie 33330
When: Friday-Sunday, July 26-28, from 9:30 to 16:30
Go back to 65 million years ago at the Robert de Palma’s “Echoes of extinction” in the Gardens of Flamingo.
The main exhibits include a fully assembled skeletons nanotyrannus young Triceratops, as well as the original leg of a giant carnivorous animal Dakotaridge — still only the original of its type in the world.
The exhibition also includes rare original fossils, previously shown in scientific publications and television documentaries, and for the first time presented at the exhibition. They will be accompanied by fossils and reptiles, dinosaurs and pterosaurs, fossil plants and their modern counterparts, interactive displays
Paleontologists will conduct presentations scheduled in the gallery on certain days.
Full schedule of events can be found on the link.
Visitors also have the opportunity to view the exhibition guy Darrow “Lost world of dinosaurs” with 27 realistic replicas of the dinosaurs, located in a jungle in the Botanical gardens of Flamingo.
The exhibition “the Lost world of the dinosaurs” and “Echoes of extinction” is open daily from 9:30 to 16:30 and included in the cost of tickets to Flamingo Gardens.
Price: $ $ 19.95 ages 12 years and older, a $ 12.95 ages 3 to 11 years, for club members and children under 2 years free
