The joint development of systems driving will deal with Daimler and BMW

Совместной разработкой систем автовождения будут заниматься Daimler и BMW

Daimler and BMW have signed a contract on long-term cooperation, which aims at developing automated driving and perfect Parking.

It is expected that the technology will meet the 4th degree of autonomy.

The main efforts will be concentrated on creating a scalable architecture for driver assistance systems, and improved sensors and the creation of a special center for storing information and other tasks.

It is expected that the implementation of the project will involve almost 1,200 employees of the companies BMW and Daimler. Long term setting of serial I autologen systems on vehicles by 2024.

According to information from Reuters, the decision on joint activities due to the high development costs and lower margin car manufacturers.

Both German partners said that they consider the partnership with other firms interested in the implementation of such ideas associated with Autonomous driving.

