“The Joker”, claiming the “Oscar”, and the other premiere of the week: what to watch in the cinema at the weekend
In Ukrainian rolling out four new films. The premiere week of course is the picture of “the Joker”. The animated “Bigfoot” is suitable for going to the movies with the whole family. Pressing social issues raises the drama “Innocent”. “Operation “Hummingbird” will show how the mechanism of modern Commerce on the Internet.
.
“The Joker”
(16+, USA, Warner Bros., a psychological Thriller, budget: $ 55 million)
The film premiered at the Venice international film festival, where “the Joker” won the main prize — “Golden lion”. The painting is called one of the best in 2019. Critics are sure that she will be nominated for the award “Oscar” and other prestigious awards.
Removed the “Joker”, the American Director Todd Phillips. And this work did not fit with his previous paintings. He excelled in the Comedy genre. For example, took the popular movie “Old school” and “Starsky and Hutch”. The greatest creative success Phillips was still considered a trilogy “the Hangover”, where the main role is played by Bradley Cooper, ed Helms and Zach Galifianakis.
When in 2016, Todd announced his intention to film “Joker”, all agreed that we are talking about another version of “Batman”, only with the emphasis on the antihero the Joker. There has been speculation that Phillips planned a kind of “black” Comedy, perhaps a caustic parody of paintings about superheroes from comic books. However, Todd has a surprise. The script he co-wrote with Scott silver. The contents were kept a closely guarded secret. It was known only that the picture has nothing to do with the previous film adaptations of comic books about Batman. In Venice, it became clear that Phillips took a very deep movie. He explored the psychology of the loser, rejected by society, and embarked on a criminal path.
It was very difficult to find an actor who would be able to play such a character. The task was complicated by the fact that the role of the Joker were shot before the legendary Jack Nicholson (“Batman” 1989), the talented Heath Ledger (“the Dark knight” in 2008), who committed suicide in January 2008 at the age of 28 years. In the “suicide Squad” role this character was played by Jared Leto. Phillips chose a long time. He was considered as contenders Bradley Cooper, which is great, Adam Driver, James Franco, and others. As a result, the Director almost agreed with Leonardo DiCaprio, but the actor at the last moment, was forced to resign, as he was invited to play at the Quentin Tarantino in the film “One day in Hollywood…”. Finally, Phillips stopped at Joaquin Phoenix. He brilliantly coped with the task. Details of how the shooting took place “the Joker”, the actor said in an exclusive interview that “FACTS” will publish in the coming days.
“Yeti”
(6+, USA — China, Universal Pictures, entertainment film for family viewing, budget — $ 75 million)
This computer cartoon was made by joint efforts of the famous American Studio DreamWorks and a Chinese company Pearl Studio. This is a touching story of friendship girls from Shanghai and Yeti. Snow man looking for his family and new friend tries to help him. However, yetis are interested in, on the one hand, a very rich man and, on the other hand, a female zoologist. Each of them, guided by different motives, tries to catch Bigfoot…
In the U.S. cartoon was released on September 27 and collected 31.1 million dollars per week. “Yeti” — the directorial debut of Jill Calton, who worked to create popular animated films “toy Story”, “Shrek”, “monsters Inc.”, “the hunting Season”.
“Innocent”
(16+, Switzerland — Germany, 8horses, drama)
The main heroine of the film lives in strict accordance with the accepted ideas of conservative Christian morality. The main priorities in her life are faith, family, work. And suddenly out of prison by her former lover. The appearance of this man is questioning everything that used to be the heroine of the picture.
The movie was shot by Swiss Director Simon Acme. He is known for his previous work “On war”, which participated in the main competition program of the 45th Kiev international film festival “Youth”. The main role in “the Innocent” was performed by Judith Hofmann.
“Operation “Kolibri”
(12+, Canada, Belgium, The Orchard, Thriller)
The film premiered at the International film festival in Toronto in September 2018. He tells about a group of experts in the field of high-frequency trading who will do anything to beat the competition and earn millions of dollars.
The main role in the film was played by Hollywood stars Jesse Eisenberg (“the social network”), Salma Hayek (“Parents of easy virtue”), Alexander Skarsgard (TV’s “Big little lies”). Made a film by the canadian Director Kim Nguyen (“war Witch”).
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter