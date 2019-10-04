“The Joker” with Joaquin Phoenix in the film reacted in Ukraine
In Ukraine started showing the acclaimed film “Joker” with Joaquin Phoenix from Director Todd Phillips. Many fans of the Phoenix have watched the film and shared their impressions in social networks.
“FACTS” have gathered for you these reviews so you can decide to watch “the Joker” or not.
Ukrainian fans claim, that is. “”The Joker” on***tional. This is the worst magic, for which they do not buy movie tickets”, — writes journalist Irina Navolneva.
“Phoenix is absolutely impossible. He electrifies and fills the entire screen space, even though the banks charge. De Niro, sorry, move over”she continues.
“And so I went to a movie. I’ll tell you what… Go. Go see what kind of world will our children live” — suggests Sergey Lyamets.
“All the previous Jokers were rather charming genius of the criminal world. Joker Joaquin Phoenix is a little sick man, who took up a gun to kill himself, but instead decided to kill the System”, — says Alexander Roshchin.
Earlier, Joaquin Phoenix in an exclusive interview told how he had to get used to the role of the Joker.
