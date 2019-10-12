The journalist Dmitry Gordon was born the seventh child
Popular Ukrainian TV presenter, political expert and writer Dmitry Gordon was born the seventh child.
A wonderful girl named Liana was the third daughter of Dmitry and his wife Alesya Batman, which manages one of the most reputable Ukrainian sites.
First with the birth sisters mom congratulated Santa and Alice, not for years earlier have shown different talents, especially in the mastery of musical skills. This hobby, in the family of Dmitry Gordon can already be considered non-random. One of his sons — Dmitry Gordon, Jr., brilliantly graduated from the prestigious Berkeley College in the us Boston, for several years successfully writes music for Hollywood movies.
“FACTS” join in the many congratulations to the happy parents of a little Creeper and I sincerely wish them and their children health and happiness.
Recall the “FACTS” he wrote about the pregnancy of the wife of Gordon in August when the couple visited the wedding of Paul Zibrova.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter