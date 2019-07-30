The journalist laughed at the jacket buttoned wrong Poroshenko

July 30, 2019
Well-known journalist Alexander Volkov on the page in Facebookвысмеял former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko.

In the case that the fifth President appeared in public improperly buttoned jacket, writes replyua.

Also remembered the famous phrase of the mayor of Kiev Vitali Klitschko.

“Today, a normal zip up jacket not everyone can. Rather, the zip can not just all. Few people can do it. © Petro Poroshenko”, — commented Volkov one of the pictures. The other picture shows Poroshenko depicted surrounded by priests, and the wolves had ridiculed the former President, noting that Poroshenko had that look like he communicates with the telegram channel Portnov.

“The moment when trying to communicate with Telegram-channel Andriy Portnov. The answer is no, but you’re still not losing hope,” — said the journalist.

Users liked the jokes. “Looks like a rat, cornered!”, “He’s got a robe”, “Say thank you, not in your pants this time”, “Before the court decision decimated by the insane”, “Stop laughing – jacket under the armor,” wrote subscribers.

