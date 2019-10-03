The journalists were told about the arrival in Africa of mercenaries PMC “Wagner”
Russia decided to help the government of Mozambique to fight the jihadists and sent to this country a group of mercenaries from the PMC “Wagner” and military equipment. . The arrival of mercenaries in Mozambique according to The Times.
According to the publication, we are talking about a group of 200 Russian military. In Mozambique also came three attack helicopter. The Russians will provide training and combat support in the province of Cabo Delgado. In the last two years in the region are active jihadists can’t handle by government troops.
The publication reports that PMCs “Wagner” won the contract with Mozambique the project, which belongs to the founder of the American private security company Blackwater Eric Prince.
privedeny the facts due to what the Kremlin increases influence in Africa.
