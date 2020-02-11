The journey for $20: JetBlue and Norwegian are selling tickets with big discounts
Two major airlines — JetBlue and Norwegian Air — conducted short-term sales of tickets, the cheapest of which will cost travelers just $ 20. To find out more and to book seats on flights provides Travel+Leasure.
Birthday JetBlue
In honor of the 20th anniversary of JetBlue airlines you can book tickets to one end for just $20 — but will have to make a decision quickly: the reservation is valid until 12 Feb.
Sale under the name “20 years flew past” is a way of JetBlue to wish myself a happy birthday and give passengers the opportunity to meet some of the best places in the USA, and also with sun Seating areas, such as the Bahamas.
“Congratulations to us with the 20th anniversary!” — written by representatives of the airline on Twitter, posting photos of their aircraft in 2000 and 2020.
Sale, which applies to flights in the period from 19 February to 17 June, offers more than a dozen variants of flights in one direction, starting with the 20 dollar price, including from airport new York JFK to Syracuse; from Las Vegas to long beach, CA; from Orlando, FL to Atlanta; from San Juan, Puerto Rico, St Thomas.
For a little more money the new Yorkers can go to Charleston (recognized by the readers of Travel + Leisure best city in the country 7 years in a row) for southern charm, beautiful houses and delicious food (e.g. pastry stuffed with pimento cheese). The cost of a one-way flight from JFK to Charleston is only $ 54.
The passengers in the tristate area who are looking for a warm vacation, you can go to Nassau in the Bahamas — cost flights one-way from JFK to the island Paradise starts from $ 114. There, travelers can soak up the sun on one of the pristine beaches or relax with a yoga class (you can even do yoga with a Flamingo).
And in another part of the country, the residents of Los Angeles can plan a weekend trip to new York with flights from Los Angeles to JFK from 164 dollars one way.
Trip must be booked prior to February 12, there are several time intervals when the flights will take place from 18 March to 31 March and from 14 April to 21 April. Rates for sale provided at the lowest available price for the flight.
That offers Norwegian?
The airline Norwegian Air has a sale in honor of Valentine’s Day — cost transatlantic flights will be only $105, writes Travel+Leasure.
Traveling couple will be able to go to Europe with a new sale on Norwegian Air just in time for the romantic holiday in honor of the holiday — it’s better than a banal trip out of town.
From today until 23:59 PM February 13, Norwegian Air offers 20% discount on flights to Europe. If you use the code “LOVESPRING2020”, you can get offer valid for travel between 1 March to 31 may this year.
European flights available from airports across the country: new York, Boston, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Orlando, Tampa, Chicago, Austin, Los Angeles and San Francisco. If you book tickets via the sale, you will be able to make a flight for $ 109 from new York to Oslo. Flights one way from Boston to London is available for only $ 105. From Chicago to Barcelona you can fly for only $ 165.
Remember that the cheapest fares Norwegian Air does not include the ability to change the travel date, book a place or order a meal in flight. If your romantic flight requires these benefits, you will have to buy extras or a higher fare class.
Regardless of whether you buy a ticket for someone special or just want to treat yourself to a European vacation, you only have a couple days to take advantage of this deal. For more information about the sale visit the website of the Norwegian Air.
