The judge said the activity should give preference to throughout the day

Physical activity is a prerequisite for weight loss, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, good mood and well-being. But for everyone its intensity may be different, however, there are General guidelines that will help determine the choice of sport and physical activity. About this on his page on Instagram said the dietitian-nutritionist Laura Filippov.
She gave the definition of adequate physical activity and listed its components.
Adequate physical activity is:
- morning warm-up — every day (Surya, metabolic, exercise, stretching, breathing exercises, a short set of exercises for 5-7 minutes or something else).
- daily activity — walking at least 10,000 steps, not the lying on the couch in the evening after eating, to get up from the computer during the day (the trekkers with reminder to help you).
- 3 (4) favorite workout of the week with adequate load. Proper training is when you once feel a surge of strength, if you decline, I want to sleep badly, then most likely you were engaged not in their pulse area and the temp/load is not suitable to you personally!
- movement – life, and with age you need to eat less and move more.
The expert also explained as a complete meal promotes weight loss and why needless to skip this meal.
Lunchtime is the period of maximal activity of our enzyme systems. This is the time when we can afford variety. And a larger portion.
After proper and hearty meal is very easy to control your appetite during the second half of the day. And especially for dinner!
And remember this important statement: skip lunch overeating at dinner.