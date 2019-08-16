The judge swore at the cops in Odessa and said that he “for you – the king and God”
In the Internet appeared the video of “communication” judges of the administrative court of Odessa Dmitry Zaporozhan with the patrol police, who tried to hand him a summons to the investigator in connection with a traffic accident with his participation.
The video was posted to Facebook of the Odessa cell of the public Association “Maidan” on August 14, although the incident occurred back in may.
In the frames of the video, you hear the police tried to hand the judge a summons to the investigator in connection with the accident with his participation, because man “chose” not to appear in investigative management.
In the video, hear, communicating with the patrol, the judge obscene snarls, and the cops, in turn, behave politely and suggest that the referee needed medical care.
Attention! Video contains profanity!