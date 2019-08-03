The juice of this fruit accelerates the metabolic processes in the liver
Scientists told about the benefits of lemon for the liver. For the proper functioning of the body affects not only the eating of this fruit, but also juice from it.
Lemons are not just considered the main way to get rid of various diseases, if we take into account traditional medicine. The extract of the fruit is often used in preparation of medicines for issues of the digestive tract and improve immunity.
Lemon contains many minerals and vitamins. After consumption of this fruit increases resistance to infections. This fruit are derived cholesterol and toxins, greatly accelerates metabolic processes in the liver.
As for lemon juice, it makes use of to produce enzymes for the digestion of complex proteins. Also liquefies the blood, filtered by the liver. If the body is broken, formation of blood clots.
Doctors advise to use lemon as often as possible. It should be added not only in tea and use as a condiment for fish and meat. The juice of the fruit is perfect as a filling for cakes. In the morning, lemon can be added to a glass of cool water, which will increase the breakdown of fat cells, and people will become more cheerful.