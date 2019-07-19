The June 2019 was the hottest in the history of mankind
June 2019, which Kiev was the hottest since 1881 (daily temperature for this month has exceeded 30 degrees on 14 days out of 30) turned out to be really worldwide.
According to the BBC, the average temperature worldwide increased by 16.4 degrees Celsius (61,6 degrees Fahrenheit), several degrees above the average the twentieth century. To such conclusion came in the National oceanic and atmospheric administration.
Scientists say that the heat was most felt in some parts of Europe, Russia, Canada and South America. And warned that in the coming days, tens of millions of people will suffer from excessive heat in some places the temperature достингет110 °F (43,3 C).
As previously reported “FACTS”, summer of 2019 could be the hottest in history. Record high temperatures were recorded even in Alaska.
Photo by Sergei TUSHINO, “FACTS”
