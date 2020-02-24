The jury brought in a verdict in the case Harvey Weinstein: he faces up to 25 years in prison
A jury in new York found the film producer Harvey Weinstein guilty on two episodes: rape and criminal sexual acts. This writes Meduza.
In predatory sexual violence (predatory sexual assault), the jury considered the guilt of the Weinstein unproven. On this charge he could face a life sentence.
Weinstein was found guilty on two of five episodes. On the charge of rape, the producer faces up to four years for criminal sexual assault from five to 25 years in prison.
After the announcement of the verdict of the jury Weinstein was taken into custody. Sentence with specific terms of imprisonment the judge will announce on March 11.
More than 80 women, including actress and model, spoke about harassment and violence by Harvey Weinstein.
In 2019, the producer has reached a preliminary settlement agreement, a total of $25 million with the accused women. The amount will be distributed between 30 Actresses and former female employees Studio the Weinstein Company, which filed lawsuits against the producer.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- In November 2017, producer Harvey Weinstein and the company he founded The Weinstein Company (TWC) was accused of sex trafficking. A lawsuit in Federal court in new York has filed a British actress Kadian noble. The actress claims that during a meeting with a producer in London, he told her that he “has a role specifically for her” and started to show her signs of attention, noting that the response to him going for it “useful”.
- Soon Hollywood actress Uma Thurman said that he was the victim of sexual harassment by producer Harvey Weinstein.
- A former producer of the Netflix show “Marco Polo” Alexander Canosa said that repeatedly subjected to sexual violence and threats on the part of producer Harvey Weinstein. According to the filed lawsuit, it all lasted for five years.
- Weinstein was taken into custody may 25, 2018, when he appeared to the police voluntarily. A few hours after his arrest, the producer was released on bail of one million dollars. Producer ordered to wear an electronic bracelet that monitors his movements.
- 14 January 2019 lawyer Harvey Weinstein Benjamin Brafman said that he no longer wants to represent her client in court.
- History of Harvey Weinstein has become one of the most notorious sex scandals in Hollywood for many years. The harassment of the producer was accused of dozens of famous women, including Uma Thurman, Angelina Jolie, Ashley Judd, Mira Sorvino, Gwyneth Paltrow and other celebrities. Rape told the eight women and sexual harassment — more than eighty.
- What has changed in Hollywood after Harvey Weinstein read our material.
