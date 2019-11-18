The jury of the “Golden globe” are unable to resist the handsome sons of Pierce Brosnan
As it became known the other day, two on the handsome son of 66-year-old Pierce Brosnan was honored. 22-year-old Dylan and 18-year-old Paris were named Ambassadors of the prestigious award “Golden globe”. This title FPA — Association of international press — invented just two years ago. Before selected journalists young men and women were called Mr. or Mrs “Golden globe”. Now they have all become Ambassadors.
The first new title was awarded to Simon Johnson, the daughter of the Rock — former wrestler, who became a successful actor, Dwayne Johnson. The following year she was succeeded by daughter Idris Elba — Isan. Note that girls this honorary title was awarded much more often than young people. And the fact that it was awarded two brother, more than a half-century history of the award, it happened the very first time.
The title is awarded according to tradition, each year the daughters or the sons of celebrities who on the one hand has already managed to show their talents in show business. And on the other are paying a lot of time and effort working for the benefit of society. According to the statement of Association of journalists, “Paris and Dylan managed to achieve considerable success in the fashion industry and at the same time, actively working on your project — Feed, in which help to ensure that students from poor families free meals in schools.”
In this case, do Dylan and Paris, in turn, said that both decided to learn to continue the family dynasty in the movie. However while both strive to be not so much the actors as the filmmakers. As stated 22-year-old senior Dylan, who next year will become a graduate of the University of southern California, he wants to use education, in particular, in order to draw people’s attention to the problems of children from poor families trying to obtain education.