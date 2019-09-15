The ketogenic diet kills patients, not cancer cells
A scientist from the University clinic of Jena Jutta Huebner made a statement that recommended for cancer the ketogenic diet kills patients, not cancer cells. According to experts, this type of diet increases the mortality due to excess fat and protein of animal origin.
According to experts, up to 40% of all cancer cases could be prevented through a healthier lifestyle. Among the measures: the fight against excess weight, quitting Smoking and alcohol, large motor activity. Lately gained popularity of the ketogenic diet, promised to minimize the development of cancer and influence in a favorable way with existing disease. Professor Jutta hübner believes that such a diet for patients is incorrect for several reasons. First, no data has shown that this method is really suitable for cancer patients assistance neither from the point of view of survival, nor the efficiency and tolerability of therapy.
“Rather, we suggest to refrain from unilateral diet because patients lose weight and experience nutritional deficiencies. Excess fat and animal protein increases the mortality from various diseases, including cardiovascular system. In addition, laboratory experiments have shown that cancer cells mutate and develop resistance to cancer therapy,” says Jutta hübner.
Even the advantage of power in the abolition of sugar does not work in a favorable way. If there is no glucose, cells get energy from other sources, such as fatty acids and amino acids. This mechanism applies to fasting and interval fasting. As for the antioxidants in a ketogenic diet, experts believe that a balanced diet is enough. A recent study showed the worst long-term survival of those patients with breast cancer who took antioxidants during radiotherapy.
The European code against cancer recommends a balanced diet rich in plant foods and low in high-calorie ready and sugary foods. Red and processed meat and food products with high salt content should be avoided at all costs. Important in the diet of whole grains, legumes, vegetables and fruits.