The key error during Breakfast that prevent weight loss
Nutritionist Julianna Hever called the key mistake during the Breakfast, which hinders the process of losing weight. The arguments of the expert was published by the Express.
According to the expert on nutrition Julianna Hever, there are many conflicting rules when it comes to Breakfast. Some people prefer to skip the first meal, while others try to make this meal as calorie. The key mistake in any case, is that men and women start eating when not ready.
“Try to tune into your natural signals of hunger/fullness and to only have Breakfast when you are really physically hungry. Your body knows best when and how much you need to eat,” explains the nutritionist.
Additional incorrect action in the way of losing weight is watching TV during a meal, resulting in loss of awareness in food and understanding of taste and texture of the products. This included the lack of control over portions. As for the diet, it is the worst choice, Julianna Hever believes low fat milk product and fruits. The point is, neither of which saturation could not be and speeches, in a short time the lover of this Breakfast visit acute hunger. Recommended option — Greek yogurt with protein. It is important that the body during food intake after you Wake up got fiber and healthy fat that will successfully start metabolism.