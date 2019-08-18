The key error in a ketogenic diet
The nutrition expert Gary Aitken called the key error in a ketogenic diet, which prevents weight loss. According to experts, it is necessary to approach the selection of foods and not completely eliminate the carbohydrates.
Harry Aitken explains, when people prefer low-carb, high-protein and fat diet, the body uses fat as the main source of energy — this process is called ketosis. Those people who holds such power, often choose products such as meat, seafood, oils, nuts, low-fat dairy products, non-starchy vegetables and fruits with low sugar content. However, there is one important thing that should be avoided. A classic mistake is that is high fat content as an excuse for unhealthy eating habits.
“Eating bacon with every meal, drink whole milk and cover everything with oil, is poor dietary practices, which should get rid of, so how about any weight loss may not be considered”, explains the expert.
Another mistake is the exclusion of all vegetables because they are filled with essential nutrients that are vital to the body. Latest recommendation Harry Itena for the fact that each person is unique, so you should listen to yourself. It is not necessary to give up entirely on carbs, a slice of bread will not prevent progress in getting the figure in order.