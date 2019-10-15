The key principles of correct food choices
The Foundation Barilla Center for Food and Nutrition presented the key principles concerning the correct choice of food. According to experts, the purpose of the recommendations is improving health.
One of the tips is preference of food cooked on a vegetable basis. This is especially true of fruits, vegetables, legumes, including dried fruit, all this must be included in daily diet. To eat meat, especially red, is recommended in moderation. The restriction applies to dairy products. In order to avoid exceeding the norms of the General caloric content of food products, experts advise to put on the table a lesser amount of food. Ideally, power should be located, depending on the season, with an emphasis on products of the region, it is worth considering their freshness.
Key principles of proper food choice is the minimization of processed food products. The experts recalled, and sufficient intake of water, due to the two liters a day. Better to give preference to liquid from the tap, if allowed by the relevant quality indicators. Another tip is to reduce the re-use of packaging products.