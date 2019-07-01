The key reason for the increase in the number of people with diabetes
Doctors from the UK came to the conclusion that obesity is a key cause of the increasing number of people with type 2 diabetes. The arguments of the experts published in the newspaper Express.
Diagnosis of type 2 diabetes is increasing worldwide, and people who have this disease, four times more likely to suffer cardiovascular diseases. There is the number one reason why more and more people have the condition, and understanding this can help to prevent disease, experts say. While the exact causes of the disease not fully understood, recent studies have shown that overweight and obesity are associated with a 85% risk of the disease, especially the accumulation of belly fat.
Executive Director of Diabetes UK, said in this regard: “Every three minutes is diagnosed with the disease, illustrating the frightening speed at which the number of people living with type 2 diabetes increases. It is important to understand that in 3 of 5 cases, the development of type 2 diabetes can be prevented or delayed by adjusting the diet, increasing physical activity.”
Experts warn that in no case should not ignore feelings of thirst, frequent urination, blurred vision, constant desire, the appearance of dark spots on the skin, slow wound healing, tingling, numbness or pain in the hands and feet. It is noted that precipitating factors for obesity include frequent consumption of processed meat, sugar and not enough fiber in the diet.