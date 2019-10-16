The Kia model range can be expanded with a new subcompact crossover
In early 2020, the Korean automaker plans to introduce a concept car that will mark the release of a new model. The car is designed primarily for the Indian market and will be cheaper than Kia Seltos.
The Indian market, the company Kia started to learn this year. A pioneer here is the new Seltos, for this country the machines are produced locally, the new plant of the brand. And Kia sales Seltos started quite cheerfully — just over a month had sold almost 8 million copies of the model, and by the time the press service of the brand announced the overcoming of the threshold of 50,000 orders.
However, Kia is going beyond just in India, only a budget model. So, soon there will be a minivan Carnival. It is expected that ven is also “prescribe” the company Kia in India. But foreign media, it became known that shortly after the Kia Carnival in the local market will be the second crossover that will be smaller and more affordable Seltos.
Compact SUV while the Kia known as the factory index QYI. The portal claims that the demonstration prototype of the future novelty will show in February 2020, the Indian auto show Auto Expo, and pre-production or does commodity option may debut next summer.
Note that next year in Russia will start sales of the new Kia Seltos. Therefore experts do not exclude that the Korean company on the sales of the compact crossover will decide about localitiy in our country more budget news.