The kidnappers of Christmas: Florida residents were warned about the new threat of fraud
Fdle warns customers that scammers put fake bar codes on gift cards in stores. This writes Fox News.
Police in Boca Raton on his page on Facebook warns that scammers print out your own barcodes and place them on top of the actual barcode gift cards at local shops. When the card is activated, money are transferred on the card the fraudster instead of paying for the purchase.
According to the Department, the fraudulent bar codes were recently discovered by an employee of the Walgreens store.
The police should ensure that the bar code on the back of the card matches the number on the package itself, and offers to check the labels on the barcode and choose a gift card in the middle or at the rear of the rack.
“The criminals probably glue bar codes on the first card on the rack as they are usually selling out faster,” said the police.