The Kiev lion Poretsky won the world championship in draughts U-8 (photo)
In Bulgaria, Kranevo, ended the world youth championship in draughts. Champion in the group of boys up to eight years was the Kiev lion Poretsky.
This was announced on Facebook trainer in draughts “of the Kiev Palace of children and youth” Victor Kovalenko.
“The group of boys up to eight years, in the classical program, the world champion was Leo Poretsky, Ukraine, Kiev. He also won “bronze” in the “rapid” (fast checkers),” said the coach.
The specialist noted that the lion is checkers for three years.
“It is a great success in Kiev and checkers school. Congratulations to the champion!”, – wrote the coach.
