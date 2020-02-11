“The king of football” Pele can’t walk properly, is the son of Adino
The son of a legend of football Pele of Edinia in an interview with Globo Esporte spoke about the condition of his father.
In particular, Edinho, which in his professional career was a goalkeeper, said that he was the father worsened depression, he became shy and did not want to leave the house.
“Currently he is not in the best condition. Dad had surgery for a hip replacement, and rehabilitation was not the most ideal. He has problems with movement because of what my father has exacerbated the depression.
Imagine he was the king of football, and now even walking normally can not. He became shy, not wanting to get out of the house and leads a solitary life”, – quotes the words of Adino edition.
We will remind, in April of 2019 79-year-old Pele was hospitalised in a Paris clinic. The Brazilian had a fever, after which he was operated on because of acute urinary tract infection.
After that, the world’s only three-time world champion returned to Brazil, where he underwent more surgery.