The king of Nights from “Game of Thrones” revealed the secret of his death in the series
Slovak actor Vladimir Furdik, who played the role of the King Night in “Game of Thrones”, has revealed the secret of his death in the series. Many fans of the picture have been outraged by this development.
The actor tweeted a post that posted a GIF video jump actress Maisie Williams, who played the role of Arya stark. He hinted to fans that the girl had a lot of time to practice fighting techniques, so her efforts were not in vain. However, some users are unable to understand the explanation of the actor.
They noticed that in the video the heroine jumps, but not flight. Also, it was unclear how it could pass unnoticed by the White walkers. Despite the fact that fans did not expect the death of the King of the Night, the show received a record 32 nominations the Emmy this year and occupies the leading positions in popularity.