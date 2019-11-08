The king of pop goal? On Kirkorov sued because of debts for communal
Russian singer Philip Kirkorov owes Moscow public utilities 2.8 thousand rubles (a little more than a thousand UAH). On Thursday, November 7, reports the news Agency “Moscow” with reference to the documents of debt recovery.
According to the paper, in relation to contractor’s enforcement proceedings, with the money he expect to recover with the help of bailiffs. The debt accumulated due to non-payment of utility bills, said the Agency.
With the corresponding claim in the court addressed the GBU “zhilischnik Tagansky district.” The case against the singer was considered by the justice of the peace in June of this year, but became aware of it only now.
As you know, in August, it was reported about the conflict between the utilities and the other Russian star Lolita. The singer has filed an appeal against the HOA “Large Masons”, which requires her 720 thousand rubles for housing and communal services. She accused the HOA unreasonably high amounts in the payment documents and illegally collecting funds for the repair of the house.
At the same time, Philip Kirkorov, apparently, is not interested in such trifling claims — he’s more keen on glamorous sports equipment. weighing 3 kg from Louis Vuitton cost about 60 thousand hryvnias. Him the box was delivered to the star wagon, where a man sat in a red glittering costume and crown. The singer is expected that he will present the next pair of shoes or bag. But heavy box was branded a dumbbell.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter