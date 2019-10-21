The king of Thailand was deprived of the titles of his concubine disrespect to the crown (photos)
67-year-old king Bhumibol Rama’s, Maha Vajiralongkorn stripped of his official mistress Sineenat of Languagerange, which in late July was given the title of a concubine of the consort, all its Royal and military titles (previously, she wore the title of major General and was a military pilot, and also served as a bodyguard and a nurse of the king). Sineenat accused of disloyalty to the crown and contempt against the Queen Sucide and the king.
As reports the edition Express, in an official statement, the Royal court of Thailand said that the 34-year-old Languagerange was too “ambitious” and “was trying to elevate himself to the status of the Queen”. And the king decided to give her an official title of “Royal consort” to “avoid tensions and problems.” But it didn’t help — Sineenat continued to behave aggressively.
Languagerange became the first in the country almost a hundred years, a woman who was formally appointed Royal concubine consort. For the first time since 1932, the king of Thailand was in fact a polygamist, publicly owning more than one partner.
The king and Queen Sutida
Her appointment came only two months after the king married the 41-year-old Sucide Tiji, a former flight attendant and the assistant chief of his personal security. The monarch was awarded his fourth wife the title of Queen.
