The king of the North: Kim Jong-UN, who conquered the mountain astride a white horse became a hero meme

The Central Telegraph Agency of Korea (KCNA) reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong-UN won the sacred mount Paektu on a white horse and showed photographic evidence. In the pictures the dictator in a coat with a fur collar rides on a snowy road, past rolling hills and posing against the backdrop of snow-capped peaks.

In social networks by such a spectacle could not pass up and Kim Jong-UN immediately became a hero to many memes.

The first and most obvious, of course, was a comparison with another world leader, who loves to pose on horseback, and even sometimes with a naked torso.

Translation: reminiscent of the style of Vladimir Putin.

Now, I believe in social networks, the challenge have to pick up Donald trump and sit on a horse.

Translation: news Agency of North Korea published photos of Kim Jong-UN on a white horse. Your move, Donald trump!

Some thought that Kim Jong-UN in the snow is very reminiscent of the portraits of Napoleon Bonaparte: he was also in the mountains and his horse was white.

Also, Kim Jong-UN portrayed as a hero of popular movies, TV series and computer games, in short, where there were riders, there was a place for the North Korean leader.

Kim Jong UN and an army of “Game of Thrones”/Photo: Twitter

Kim Jong-UN and the King Night from the TV series “Game of thrones”

Translation: — Can I have my horse? — No!

Kim Jong-UN and khal Drogo from the TV series “Game of thrones”

Kim Jong-UN, and a detachment of Lord of the rings

But KCNA hike leader for the mount Paektu is regarded as a great event: “He sat on horseback on top of mount Paektu, with deep emotion, he remembered the way the hard struggle that it took for the great cause of building a powerful country with faith and will”, – stated in the material.

