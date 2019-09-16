The king power. Hypercar with a power of 5,000 horses
If you think the greatest power a Buggati or a Koenigsegg, you are greatly mistaken. Devel Sixteen has struck the world with its power. According to the company Defining Extreme Vehicles Car Industry, the car is equipped with the unreal engine producing 5,000 horsepower, can accelerate to 100 in 1.8 seconds and reach the mark on the speedometer 560 km/h.
The engine of this powerful machine created by the American company Steve Morris Engines. The motor on the Devel Sixteen 16-cylinder c with a V-shaped layout. The car has 5000 horses by four turbochargers high pressure. For city or everyday driving offers switchable engine 1200 and 2500 horsepower.
The first working prototype has already been tested and have shown fantastic results. The following figures: 4515 HP and 4766 Nm. Most importantly, it wasn’t a motor limit, and the limit of instrument measurement) Here’s power!
The body is made of carbon fiber and mounted on a frame of aluminum. The exterior design was a bit copied from the F16 fighter.