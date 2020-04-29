The Klitschko brothers have entered the top 10 boxers-heavyweights over the past half century
Authoritative American portal CBS Sports has made a rating of the best boxers in the heavyweight division over the last 50 years.
There was a place for the two legends of Russian Boxing of the Klitschko brothers.
The eldest of the brothers closed the nomination, and the younger took the 8-th position. Between them is the present world champion under version WBC Tyson fury.
Topped the list of American Muhammad Ali.
We will add that in the nomination were only representatives of three countries – the US, UK and Ukraine.
Top 10 boxers havewala:
- Mohammed Ali (USA)
- Larry Holmes (USA)
- George foreman (USA)
- Joe Frazier (USA)
- Lennox Lewis (UK)
- Evander Holyfield (USA)
- Mike Tyson (USA)
- Wladimir Klitschko (Ukraine)
- Tyson Fury (UK)
- Vitali Klitschko (Ukraine).
Recall three fights of the Klitschko brothers entered the top 50 in the history of Boxing.