The klyaver and full released new details about the state of the daughter

Health 14-year-old Evelyn, daughter of Eva Polna and Denis Klyaver, on admission which was previously reported to have stabilized.
About it in social networks reported by the artists themselves.
“There are moments in life that fundamentally require silence. They do not relate to anyone around. People experiencing them alone with themselves and their families”, — wrote entirely.
“To stop the flow of writing in the media, I wish to announce that the condition of my daughter stabilized, it is under the supervision of physicians. Thank you all for your support!” — she added.
Denis Klyaver did repost and added: “I Think everyone will agree. Now all is well. Thank you for understanding and your support”.
Recall that Evelyn was hospitalized from a severe asthma attack. According to media reports, she was hospitalized in intensive care.
