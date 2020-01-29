The Kobe Bryant wife had a special arrangement about the helicopter flights

У Коби Брайанта с женой была особая договоренность насчет полетов на вертолете

Vanessa and Kobe Bryant

The NBA star Kobe Bryant, who died January 26 in a plane crash, and his wife Vanessa there was an agreement never to fly a helicopter together.

“He and Vanessa agreed to never fly together by helicopter”, – quotes the words of one of the relatives of the family of Bryants People.

We will remind that on January 26 helicopter with Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Janney crashed in Calabasas. In total onboard there were 9 people. They all died.

Kobe Bryant and Vanessa were married in 2001. The couple had four children.

