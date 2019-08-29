The Kona Hyundai SUV in a hybrid version
For the Chinese market created advanced hybrid sedans Hyundai Elantra and Kia K3 that could be recharged from the outlet and pass on electric at 80-85 km. But for European buyers, the Koreans have produced a much more modest hybrid.
Hyundai SUV new Kona Hybrid has a charging connector and a purely electric driving mode. But the surcharge for this version is moderate.Technically, this Kona is unified with the base hybrid Hyundai Ioniq. Petrol aspirated 1.6 GDI Kappa series of works on economical Atkinson cycle and produces 106 HP and 147 Nm. Synchronous electric motor integrated in the six-speed “robot” with two clutches, its performance — 44 HP and 170 Nm. Drive only the front.
The peak efficiency of the unit — 141 HP and 265 Nm, but to achieve it can not always, because lithium-polymer traction battery has a modest capacity of 1.56 kW∙h. However, to save fuel so the battery helps: passport consumption is 4.3 liters of gasoline per 100 km according to NEDC cycle. Acceleration to 100 km/h — 11.2 seconds.
The first hybrid in the family has got the most advanced media system with a screen diagonal of 10.25 inches (before it was a maximum of eight inches), and a new collection of wheels and color palette of the body. Another feature of the standard Electromechanical Parking brake button, which was only fully electric car Kona Electric.
Hybrid SUV now available to order. Prices in Germany — from 26900 euros, that is, three thousand more than asking for a Stake with the same equipment, petrol turbo 1.6 T-GDI (177 HP) and double clutch “robot”. By the way, itself Kona Europeans liked: in the nearly two years since the release of on the market sold more than 120 thousand cars with petrol, diesel and electric engines.