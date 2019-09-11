The Kosovars scored 3 goals for England in the match of UEFA Euro 2020 (video)
England
In Southampton in the framework of UEFA Euro 2020 was the match of leaders of group A – the teams of England and Kosovo.
Enchanting match at “St. Marys”, which was marked by one realized and unrealized penalty and an own goal, ended with a home win 5:3.
The guests opened the score, which took only 35 seconds from the starting whistle of the German referee Felix Zwayer 0:1.
And then English “tsunami” was unstoppable.
5 unanswered goals scored wards Gareth Southgate before the break, 5:1, and decided to stop there.
However, 10 minutes after the game resumed after the break, goals and Valena Berisha Vedat Muriqi cheered the match – 5:3. Extra energy Kosovars received after unrealized Harry Kane 11-meter.
The audience were not bored – critical moments arose at gate of both commands. But the score has not changed.
After 4 matches, England has a 100%-th result. The Kosovar remained 8 points after 5 matches. Wedged between the Czechs, having 1 point more than the national team of Kosovo.
A review of the match England – Kosovo – on the website of the official broadcaster.