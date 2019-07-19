“The Kremlin does not forgive weakness”: the new head of the European Commission wants a dialogue with Russia from a position of strength
The new President of the European Commission, the German politician Ursula von der Leyen said that the Kremlin demonstrates a hostile attitude to Europe and does not forgive assignments. It supported the continuation of the policy of EU sanctions against Russia.
“We are witnessing a largely hostile policy on the part of Moscow. The Kremlin does not forgive any weakness. From our position of strength we must maintain sanctions and at the same time to propose a dialogue”, — said the President of the European Commission.
She said European countries have the power to minimize the influence of Russia in Europe.
European Commission President added that the European Union is improved in the elimination of smear campaigns on the part of Russia in the media and social networks.
“Our advantage, how democracies is to respond with transparency, press freedom and open debate” — said Ursula von der Laen.
Recall that Europe has extended for another year sanctions against Russia for the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol. Trade and financial restrictions will be in effect until 23 June 2020.
As already reported “FACTS”, the leaders of States and governments of EU countries had three times to meet in Brussels to agree on a new President of the European Commission, President of the European Council, the heads of the European Central Bank and high Commissioner for foreign policy and security.
The European Commission President is elected for five years. The European Commission is the highest Executive body of the European Union. It can be compared with the government of any of the countries-EU members. The European Commission ensures that all countries within the European Union, performed a pan-European laws passed by the European Parliament. On the effective work of the European Commission depends largely on the daily life of Europeans, as General laws related to food quality, passport regulations, border controls, immigration rules and much more.
