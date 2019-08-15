The Kremlin found a bomb: whether Putin danger
In Russia, in the Kremlin during the strengthening works on the ground have found an aviation bomb. This writes the Russian RBC with reference to the commandant of the presidential Administration of Russia Sergey Khlebnikov.
It is reported that the ammunition was found during excavations on the territory of the Taynitsky garden, located on the place where in pre-revolutionary times was located cellar for food storage.
“They did a slice of soil under the waterproofing in order that the premises could be adapted for other household needs, “said the commandant.
According to experts, it is most likely talking about the bomb during the Second world war.
In turn, the press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov said that the incident involving the detection of bombs, did not threaten the head of state and didn’t affect working schedule of Vladimir Putin.
“All of the event graphics of the head of state go according to plan”, — said Peskov.
It is reported that the ammunition was already removed from the territory of the Kremlin with observance of all security measures.
Shell discovered during construction work on a pedestrian street a few meters from the station.
