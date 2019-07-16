The Kremlin has figured out how to release abroad ORDO residents with Russian passports
After it became known that the West is not going to recognize the passports, which Russia began to give the inhabitants of the occupied Donbass at the end of may — beginning of June 2019, the interior Ministry has decided to hide the place of residence of residents of the occupied regions of Donetsk and Lugansk regions.
This information was provided by the interior Ministry to the Russian edition “RIA Novosti”.
“The composition of information entered in the passport does not include information about pre-existing foreign citizenship or the place of residence of a citizen outside the territory of the Russian Federation”, — stated in the message of Ministry of internal Affairs of the Russian Federation.
It is noted that such information is not included in the internal passports of citizens of the Russian Federation. Thus, to understand that the document holder is a resident of the “LNR” and “DNR” will be impossible.
It is also reported that the inhabitants of the occupied Donbass will be able to get a Russian passport in any region.
We will remind, in April the President of Russia Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on simplified adoption of Russian citizenship for Ukrainians living in the occupied territories of Donbass. At the end of June in Rostov region of Russia began to issue the first Russian passports to the population ORDO. However, once it became known that the new document will provide information on the residence and it will be valid only within the Rostov region, which caused dissatisfaction of the “new Russians”. Advocates of so-called “DND” has stated about the big failure of the “passport” of the Kremlin’s policy. They claim that as of June 20, was made almost 10 thousand packets on the citizenship of the Russian Federation. In this passport only got 200 people. If things continue in the same pace, the certification of the occupied territories will need 29 years. Only to the year 2048 every inhabitant of the occupied territory of Donetsk region will receive a passport of the Russian Federation.
