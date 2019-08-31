The Kremlin plans to involve in dispersal of protest actions of opposition fighters, who fought in the Donbass
The Kremlin is considering new ways to counter the protests ongoing in Moscow since July. The next mass action can get representatives of the Cossacks, members of the “Union of veterans of Donbass” and people who are specifically attracted by these organizations.
According to Russian media, the initiative comes from the Administration of the President of Russia, but the money for the project is not selected.
“Call [the chieftain of Moscow Andrei] Shustrova, were asked to participate in a wonderful thing to flog bulk. — Shustrov said: sorry, but we participate in it will not — and so we have autumn draft and a lot of work”, — said one of the sources.
Be responsible for the withdrawal of the people really is not the Moscow and Federal leadership “the Central Cossack army” (TSKV). About this informed the veteran of the Ministry of interior, informed about the ongoing negotiations: “will the people [of the head of the CEC ruling of Ivan] Mironov”.
In a press-service of administration of the President on the request of the media reported that “does not deal with such issues.”
“Planned action. The opposing party rallies will now be a company of Cossacks and Boroday” — says one of the candidates to the Moscow city Duma, asked not to specify his name (goes as the independent candidate).
On the participation of the head of the “Union of volunteers of Donbass” (SDD) Alexander Beard in preparation for future meetings also told the veteran of the interior Ministry and a source close to the FSB.
“The administration is now all just come from holidays — maybe that will allocate funds for the project”, — he said.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, more than half of Muscovites (61%) approve of the brutality of law enforcement dispersing protesters, while opponents of such action are only 26%.
