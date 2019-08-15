The Kremlin put forward new requirements of Japan’s Kuril Islands
The Minister of foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov said that the transfer of two of the Kuril Islands to Japan is possible only after the recognition of its results of the Second world war and the conclusion of a peace Treaty. This is reported by Russian media.
The foreign Minister reminded that Russia is a legal successor of the Soviet Union and therefore recognizes the Declaration of 1956, according to which the country is ready to transfer the two Islands only after the conclusion of a peace Treaty.
“While all rests in the reluctance of our Japanese colleagues to recognize the results of world war II, thus preventing the signing of a peace Treaty. I don’t think the situation is a deadlock”, — said Lavrov.
Note that during the Second world war, Japan was an ally of Nazi Germany, which has repeatedly urged it to the beginning of the aggression against the Soviet Union. Japan refused to attack the USSR, referring to the nonaggression Pact, which was previously signed between the two countries.
At the end of the war, the Soviet Union broke the non-aggression Pact with Japan and taking advantage of the weakened state of the Japanese army after a long war with the United States attacked the Country of the rising Sun and annexed part of its territories, including native land as the Kuril Islands Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and Habomai.
Since then, Japan has sought the return of their Islands. According to the joint Declaration of the USSR and Japan from October 19, 1956, Moscow agreed to transfer to Japan two of four Islands of the South Kuril Islands (Habomai and Shikotan) “provided, however, that the actual transfer of these Islands to Japan will be made after the conclusion of a peace Treaty.”
