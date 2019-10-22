The Kremlin wants to admit Ukrainians are Russian native speakers: what it means
The Russian government has submitted to the State Duma a bill on recognition of the natives of Ukraine and Belarus are Russian native speakers. About it reports “Today”.
It is proposed to amend the citizenship act. The bill provides that citizens of Ukraine and Belarus, who are fluent in the Russian language, can be recognized as native Russian speakers without an interview. It simplifies the citizenship of the Russian Federation.
Now in the Russian legislation there is a limitation that foreigners can be recognized as native Russian speakers, if they themselves or their relatives in the direct ascending line reside or formerly resided in the territory of the Russian Federation, in the territory attached to the Russian Empire or the Soviet Union.
Carrier status for the Russian language required to obtain a residence permit in Russia, as well as for a simplified procedure for obtaining citizenship of the Russian Federation — in this case, applicants do not need to reside in the country for five years to obtain a passport.
