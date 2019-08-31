The Kremlin went to exchange prisoners with Ukraine in order to get a key witness in the case of MH-17 (PHOTO)

Loading...

In the exchange of detained persons Ukraine may give Russia Vladimir Tzemach, who is known as an important witness of the MH17 disaster in the summer of 2014. We will remind that recently in the framework of a special operation was taken temporarily not controlled by the government of the territory of Donbass. For the sake Tzemach, the Kremlin went on the exchange of prisoners, observers believe. The goal is to disrupt the judicial process in the case of asilinae, shot down by a Russian missile in the sky of Ukraine during the conflict in the Donbas.

“Rumor has it that the recently arrested Vladimir tsemakh, which is considered a key witness in MH17, Russia is transferred in exchange for the Ukrainians detained by Russia. A scandalous agreement of the Ukrainian government, which will affect the court case of MH17,” – writes in Twitter Bellingcat founder Eliot Higgin.

That Russia is very interested in the results Tzemach, writes, in particular, the journalist Yury Butusov. Moreover, he argues that the tzemach indirectly forced Vladimir Putin to go on negotiations on the exchange, as Russia “by all means” wants to derail the trial of “Boeing”, which will start in the Netherlands in 2020. “The court need not only the conclusions of experts and witnesses. And the tzemach can talk to, if exported to the Netherlands and will guarantee asylum. His extradition to the Netherlands for investigators is of a fundamental nature, which is why it is so important for Russia to attack the investigation and to shift responsibility for Ukraine”, – Butusov writes on his page in Facebook. August 9, a spokeswoman for DND Daria Morozova said that the Ukrainian side has Tzemach included in the list for exchange of prisoners.

Daughter of Vladimir Tzemach Maria associates the detention of the father with the events of 2014, when he was “chief of defense” in the Snow. It is in the area of this city was recorded on video movement of “Buk” immediately before the liner fell to the ground.

Boeing will now try to hang on to it. But the chief of the defense he was presented with Oct 2014 just was the only such specialist, says daughter arrested. – When he was shot down “Boeing”, he was a key figure – an ordinary soldier, just stood at the checkpoint. He went out to fight, like all supporters of peace in our land.”

The tzemach suggests that Ukrainian security services had known that her father was the head of air defense in the Snow in 2014, but they did not know that he had nothing to do with them in July, when he was shot down flight MH17. The name Tzemach is not in the list of alleged accused persons in a disaster.

19 Jun Dutch investigators announced the names of Russians involved in the start anti-aircraft missiles that destroyed the airliner Boeing 777-200 company Malaysia Airlines. The plane carried out flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur. He crashed on 17 July 2014 in Donetsk region of Ukraine. In the crash killed 298 people – citizens in almost two dozen States.

For investigation of accident set up a Joint investigation group (SSG). It included the representatives of Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, the Netherlands and Ukraine. Russia is not included into it. From the beginning suspect that the destruction of the ship are Russian army units.

In June 2017 countries included in the group, decided that the trial of the suspects in the crash will be held in the Dutch court and Dutch law.

The charges in the criminal case against three Russians (former head of the armed forces DND Igor Girkin, aka Strelkov, the commander of the reconnaissance Sergey Dubinsky Callsign “Gloomy” and his Deputy Oleg Pulatova), as well as the citizen of Ukraine Leonid Kharchenko.

The investigation also found the names of the soldiers of the 53rd anti-aircraft brigade of the armed forces who were in the Russian-Ukrainian border in mid-July 2014. Was even published photographs of these soldiers. Presumably, they catered to the Buk missile system, which shot down the airliner.

The Prosecutor of the Netherlands acknowledged that the court is likely to be part-time, and the chances of suspected to be in the dock void.

As part of the investigation, the question arose about what the role of the Russian leadership in the incident. Dutch investigators released several phone calls between Igor Girkin and Russian officials – presumably the head of the Crimea Sergey Aksenov and the Russian presidential aide Vladislav Surkov.

In conversations it was about the help from Russia. In an interview with Aksyonov Girkin listed, you need anti-tank artillery, tanks and air defense are already ready by specialists, as their “time to cook we will not have, anymore.” He was told that help will come.

And Surkov, a week before the MH17 disaster assured the Prime Minister DND Alexander Beard that “spoke to older colleagues, older does not happen” on military assistance to the militia and hints at some “tipping action.”