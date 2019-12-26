The Labour code prescribes part-time and distance learning
The Ministry promised to make the Ukrainians and outsourcing, and outstaffing
The new Labour code prescribe a more flexible form of labour relations: will outsourcing and outstaffing.
This broadcast hromadske, said Deputy economy Minister Julia Sviridenko.
According to Sviridenko, the economy Ministry plans to fix in the code the possibility of remote work and part-time employment.
Also expect a “rethink” the basics of labour relations: “the Basis of the employment relationship is an employment contract to be concluded in written form”.
“Sample form of this contract we will develop separate procedures that all employees had the opportunity to register and the procedure of work, payment, holiday, seasonality and all other important things”, – said the Deputy Minister.
In General, the notes had all the actions of the Ministry now aims to bring the employment relationship to contemporary norms, as the old labour code for “not true”.